He's trying to rig the midterm elections.
'Gibberish': Trump Unleashes Lie-Filled All-Caps Meltdown Because Of Course
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardAugust 18, 2025

In a Truth Social rage-post, Donald Trump launched the mother of all screamy-all-caps rants against mail-in voting following his claim that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is a master of rigging elections, told him "your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting." Whether that's true or not is difficult to determine since Putin changed the electoral laws in 2020 to allow mail-in voting. The poor slob can't get past losing the election to Handsome Old Joe Biden.

All of this is bullshit, of course:

"I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly “Inaccurate,” Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election," he wrote. "We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting."

That is a lie. Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, India, Japan, and New Zealand would like to have a word.

"All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED," he falsely said. "WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections. Remember, the States are merely an “agent” for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do."

"With their HORRIBLE Radical Left policies, like Open Borders, Men Playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender and “WOKE” for everyone, and so much more, Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM," he continued. "ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS."

"I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS," he added. "THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!! REMEMBER, WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

Trump has repeatedly voted by mail, including the 2020 U.S. presidential election that he falsely claims was "rigged." There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud associated with mail-in voting. Still, Trump is targeting mail-in voting and voting machines via an executive order ahead of the midterms because he knows Republicans will be curb-stomped in 2026.

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump announces he will issue an unconstitutional and illegal executive order purporting to ban mail-in voting and certain voting equipment for the 2026 midterm election.

Such an effort would violate the Constitution and is a major step to prevent free and fair elections.

Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 2025-08-18T12:34:02.726Z

This is gibberish

George Pearkes (@peark.es) 2025-08-18T11:18:51.495Z

