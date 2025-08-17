Trump: Putin Told Me That The Big Lie Is True!

After the Orange Sphincter rolled over and did other good boy tricks for his best friend after Jeffrey Epstein, Russian President Vladimir Putin, he went on air with Sean Hannity to repeat the propaganda Putin wanted him to say before he forgot it. Although it's impossible to tell which compulsive liar told which lies, there were some doozies, including the resurrection of The Big Lie:

Well Vladimir Putin said something, one of the most interesting things. He said uh your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting. He said mail-in voting every election. He said no country has mail-in voting. It's impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections. And he said that to me. It was very interesting because we talked about 2020. He said you won that election by so much and that's how he got it. He said and if you would have won we wouldn't have had a war. You'd have all these millions of people alive now instead of dead. And he said and you lost it because of mail-in voting. It was a rigged election. But mail-in voting, Sean.

It took all of three nanoseconds to fact check President Pedo's statement and find it to be - wait for it - false:

Before the coronavirus outbreak, about a quarter of countries had used postal ballots in their national elections. Out of 166 countries for which data is available, 40 used postal ballots in their most recent national election, according to country experts surveyed before the COVID-19 outbreak by the Electoral Integrity Project. Postal ballots were used most widely in Europe and North America and are also common in some countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, Indonesia, South Korea and Sri Lanka. Postal ballots were not available in most African and Caribbean countries, and not available in any Middle Eastern or Latin American countries.

Despite the fact that Trump is obviously lying, the MAGA cultists wasted no time demanding the Speaker Jebus Johnson get on it right away, forgetting the fact that no one is in Washington, DC, right now because they don't want to have to vote on releasing the Epstein Files.

As I said earlier, it's impossible to tell which of these compulsive liars said which lies. For all we know, Putin just gave his errand boy his list of demands and then they watched Trump's pee tape, without ever discussing the 2020 elections. Trump is the only one still obsessed with those elections anyway.

We do know one thing for sure - Trump is on Epstein's list.

H/T Aaron Rupar for the video