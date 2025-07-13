'Deport Him From The Senate': Lindsey Graham Ripped At MAGA Conference

Former South Carolina Lt. Gov. André Bauer (R) was met with applause at a MAGA conference when he blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
By David EdwardsJuly 13, 2025

Speaking at Turning Point's Student Action Summit on Sunday, Bauer stated that he would be challenging Graham in the 2026 election.

"If we want to preserve what President Trump has created for decades, we've got to get these snakes out of the Senate," he told the crowd. "We need to cut the head off the biggest snake, the biggest two-faced viper of them all, and that's liberal Lindsey Graham."

"Remember that fist bump he gave Kamala right after the 2020 election on the floor of the United States Senate?" he continued. "And when he's not pushing amnesty, he's pushing globalist foreign policy and more military intervention."

"He even said he hoped January 6 prisoners, even if they only just spread flowers on the Capitol floor, should get the book thrown at them. Can you imagine? He wanted them to be sent to jail."

Bauer insisted that South Carolina deserved "a senator who shares conservative values, who truly is an ally of President Trump."

"It's time to deport him from the United States Senate!" he exclaimed.

