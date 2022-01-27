Dan Bongino Kicked Off YouTube For Good

Dan Bongino, a Trump stooge of the highest order who avows to destroy the left, was just permanently suspended from Youtube for spreading COVID misinformation.

What else is new from the radical right?

As long as a Republican screams "Death to the liberals!" they will get listeners from the fever swamps of the right.

Like a good little cancel culture warrior, Bongo-Bongo is claiming conservative bias over his expulsion from YouTube for spreading COVID lies.

Bongino is going to Rumble instead.

He's grifted as much as anyone from the Traitor Trump era

Good riddance. Bye, Bongo.