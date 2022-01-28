Comedy! Dan Bongino's YouTube Pulled As Hal Sparks Watches

Hal Sparks was all ready to poke fun at Dan Bongino's YouTube suspension when WHOOPS...
By Frances LangumJanuary 28, 2022

We've already covered Dan Bongino's permanent suspension from YouTube here.

And Hal Sparks, who watches and comments on right-wing nuttiness on his own YouTube channel (it's worth subscribing to keep up) opened this segment by noting that getting suspended on YouTube can cost some serious income. Some wingnut got Hal suspended right before the election. Not cute, but as Hal said, "I rolled with it."

And Hal is just about to watch Dan Bongino complain about YouTube, on YouTube, when whoops! "This video is no longer available" appears on the screen.

A gorgeous moment as obviously Dan's permanent ban (for trying to sneak around his suspension) went into effect right there on camera.

SO funny.

Subscribe to the Hal Sparks channel on YouTube you won't be sorry. He often mentions C&L articles on his channel, too!

Discussion

