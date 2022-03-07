Bongino: MasterCard Cutting Off Russia Is 'Dry Run' Against Conservatives

Dan Bongino created a new conspiracy theory this past weekend, claiming that by MasterCard and PayPal refusing to operate in Russia may be a dry run against Conservatives in the states.

Whatever horror befalls another country or people, or group, it's always about them.

People are being killed in Ukraine by a murderous thug's army, but Bongino and his guest used the invasion of Ukraine (really) to rile up their viewers against Democrats and Big tech.

It's a wonder that Conservatives can still breathe the air they live in these days.

Heritage Foundations' Kara Fredrick claimed Americans don't know what's really going on between Russia and Ukraine because tech oligarchs have muddied the water on what disinformation actually is. Having so many serial liars kicked off major social media sites because of their lies is tough, Kara!

See, Republicans, conservatives, QAnon, MAGA, or whatever you want to label these creeps, they can never stop whining about not being free to lie and spread misinformation against their political rivals or about a worldwide virus, etc...

Bongo Dan discussed the credit card companies and PayPal cutting off services to Russia over their horrific invasion.

"You know what ordinarily I'd say is wow, that's really terrific, put some pressure on them," he said.

Bongino continued, "But you know what seriously concerns me? That the left will see this as a bat signal to go in again and turn this on their political enemies here at home."

"And by the way that's not a conspiracy theory. They've already done this stuff before -- Stripe kicking Donald Trump off."

Hey Dan, if you're opening thought is to say "this is not a conspiracy theory," it probably is.

Using Donald Trump as a bellwether for truth is simply toxic and disgusting.

Fredrick agreed, "I think this is a test run .

She said, "Russia is a test run for what they can do to their domestic enemies here in the United States."

Fredrick then misrepresented the DHS warning about misinformation because it hurts their conspiracies.

Referencing Justin Trudeau fighting with the truckers, Fredrick said, "This is fully a test run of what they can do to us here at home and it is unsatisfactory."

Projection, much?

If only that were the case.

Just stop lying, Kara. I know it's hard for your fellow Republicans to grift off their lemmings without access to social media. But you went way too far with Covid disinformation. Tech companies saw they might be held responsible for ensuing DEATHS.

If Republicans didn't lie and create a multitude of conspiracy theories against anyone or thing they disagree with, while promoting snake oil cures during a pandemic, this would not be an issue for them.