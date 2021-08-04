Sarah Palin: I’ll Run For Senate ‘If God Wants Me To Do It’

During a conference chat captured by Right Wing Watch, Palin told New Apostolic Reformation leader Ché Ahn, who spoke at the Stop the Steal rally on January 5, that Christians should “get out there” and take back the country from the secular left. “Otherwise, what was given to God will be taken away from God,” she said.

Palin’s painful syntax has not improved:

PALIN: America was dedicated to God. Our charters of liberty are written about and to God. And for those today, who are running the show and deny that and want to change that, they’re stripping away our foundation. How dare we strip from our creator what our founders had dedicated to him? How dare we try to take that back and change it for mankind, for some kind of secular use, secular enjoyment?

But Palin doesn’t sound overly excited about getting out there and doing the reclaiming work herself. When Ahn asked her if she’d run for Senate, she answered, “If God wants me to do it, I will” and if the state “really, really wants me to or needs me to.” But she had another condition for running: “I’d say, 'You know what? You guys better be there for me this time.' Because a lot of people were not there for me last time and that’s why, characterization-wise, I got clobbered.”

Later, Cindy Jacobs, described by Right Wing Watch as “another leader in the dominionist New Apostolic Reformation” and a supposed prophet, said a prayer for Palin that promised God not only wanted her to run but has “mapped out” her path to go “all the way to the top.”