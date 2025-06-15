GOP Lawmaker Claims No Kings Protests Are Anti-Christian

So while the majority of Americans were out confirming our democracy and making it clear we are not nor ever will be a monarchy, and while Donny was pouting at his sad birthday party, Wisconsin State Representative Ron Tusler was busy at work coming up with one doozy of a conspiracy theory about the No Kings movement and protests:

You have to admit, that takes some creative depravity to take an antifa movement happening in June and trying to make it into some kind of anti-Christian movement based on a obscure Catholic holiday in January. And just what the hell does he mean that the Catholic "King's Day" being on January 6th. Is he trying to state that some early pope foresaw and condone the violent insurrection that took the lives of several police officers. Talk about depravity!

But then again, this is a guy who took to Facebook and asked the rhetorical question whether Trump was a fascist. Through the use of AI definitions, unhealthy amounts of denial, and enough circular logic to twist himself into the ground, he concluded that Trump was not a fascist.

I bet that if it wasn't for RFK, Jr., we would have had a vaccine for swamp fever like Tusler's.