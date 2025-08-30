Look How Chickensh*t Vance Avoided Protesters In Wisconsin

Republicans are learning that their policies and this president's authoritarian moves aren't popular with the American people. Republicans are being blasted in town halls, and as one friend suggested to me, they should do town halls in a dunk tank. And now there's Vice President JD Vance, who went the wrong way down a one-way street in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to avoid protesters. That tracks, since his boss, Donald, hid in a bunker to evade Americans during his first term. Protesting is as American as apple pie, but the Trump regime doesn't like to be criticized.

According to reports, over 150 people gathered near the rally at Copeland Park to protest the administration's policies, particularly what they called the "Big Beautiful Bill for Billionaires," which would impact healthcare and social services for the rest of us, who are not billionaires. Vance has had to face protesters on numerous occasions, but this time, he took his Maybelline mascara and ran.

Since Vance is frightened of the American people, perhaps he shouldn't work for them. One Xitter user called him "cowardice on wheels." Others weighed in, too.

I hope he understands how hated he is. https://t.co/qU9jSghjFP — MeloDramatical𐚁💙🐝 (@WetKissesB) August 28, 2025

A “public official” breaking the law so he can avoid people lawfully protesting his regime’s lawlessness. https://t.co/ll3vY66g23 — Todd Domke (@ToddDomke) August 28, 2025

If @JDVance is scared of protestors imagine what a weak, easily intimidated pushover he's going to be on the world stage.

Worse than old, weak, easily intimidated pseudo-tough guy Trump.

Vance's main speciality since becoming VP is going on vacation. https://t.co/WRrpy2TTOO — Graeme 🇺🇦 (@Clantastic) August 29, 2025

Such an earth-shattering display of testosterone—truly, the gods of masculinity weep in awe at this herculean flex. https://t.co/PxrQWS7WEU — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) August 29, 2025

Lord help us. When Trump dies, this chud will be president.