Rep. Mark Alford: 'If You Didn’t Want To Hear My Lies, Why Did You Come Here Tonight?'

It probably takes a fair bit to piss off a crowd of mostly pensioners at a local Lions Club hall in a place that probably voted for Trump with 80% of the vote. But that's just what the former tv news anchor turned politician managed to do Wednesday night in Harrisburg.

Source: KMOX

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford defended actions taken by President Donald Trump at a contentious town hall in Harrisburg on Wednesday night.

More than 100 constituents packed the Lions Club event hall. The small venue — full of shouting and passionate pleas — drew in people from all over the county who voiced their questions and complaints.

Hot topics during the session included Medicaid cuts, Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and complaints about the priorities of the Republican Party.

...

Many people pleaded with Alford to address his commitments to Trump, with one attendee saying that Alford wasn’t in the Republican Party but the Trump party.

In response, Alford said, “Trump isn’t a perfect person but has the best interest at heart.” His response was met overwhelmingly with boos and shouts from the audience.

Throughout the meeting, Alford heard complaints from people who said they were unable to make contact with him or his team to voice their concerns.

“We are not doing the job we need to be doing,” Alford said. Throughout the meeting he directed people with questions to reach out to his team for answers.

As some in the audience chanted “liar” at him, Alford replied sarcastically, “If you didn’t want to hear my lies why did you come here tonight?”