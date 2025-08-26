Voter Tells GOP Rep 'You Need To Take Your Head Out Of Trump’s Ass'

During a town hall in Bolivar, MO, a Republican voter in Rep Mark Wolford's district blasted the congressman for not representing his constituents and instead keeping his head up "Trump's ass."

I'm at the point where I believe Republicans in Congress like being cocooned in Trump's butt.

As Trump's yo-yo tariffs begin to seriously effect the working class, voters of all persuasions are freaking out.

"I am pissed, and I am pissed at you. The man is a dictator," he said.

"He knows nothing about what he talks about. You need to take your head out of Trump’s ass."

Republicans not in the MAGA cult never bothered to listen to the doddering fool when he was doing his moronic rallies. They voted for him anyway.

Rep. Alford will throw these voters' comments in the trash and do whatever Trump's whims tell him.