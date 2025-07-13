Protesters Gave Vance The Welcome He Deserved At Disneyland

While Texans mourn hundreds of dead from a flood catastrophe, JD Vance and family vacationed at Disneyland.
By NewsHound EllenJuly 13, 2025

J.D. Vance joined Ted Cruz's Vacation While Americans Suffer And Die Club this weekend. For extra “I really don’t care, do U?” MAGA points, he visited California, the state where ICE has invaded and kidnapped workers who bring food to the rest of us, has allegedly seized and disappeared at least one U.S. citizen and allegedly caused the death of another.

CBS affiliate KCAL didn’t provide an estimate of the number of protesters on Saturday but it looked like a good-sized crowd making a lot of noise.

Protester Linda Miller told KCAL, “Why is he here in California? Nobody wants him here. Nobody.” Another protester, covering his face to remain anonymous said, “J.D. Vance is not welcome here.”

Let’s not forget that after ICE Barbie's goons manhandled and handcuffed California Sen. Alex Padilla for daring to ask her a question, Vance piled on with a racist dig at his former colleague and called him “Jose Padilla.”

According to KCAL, Vance got “a similar welcome in San Diego” earlier in the week.

Couch-f**ker Vance is not just weird, he’s despicable. I hope every time he shows his face in public he’s confronted with just how much America dislikes him.

