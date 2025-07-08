Ted Cruz Tours The Parthenon As Floods Ravage Texas

It wouldn't be the first time that Cruz put his vacation plans ahead of his official duties as a U.S. Senator, right? Or has anyone forgotten Cancún Cruz yet?

Source: The Daily Beast



Ted Cruz could have booked numerous flights from Greece to Texas before the one he boarded—despite his office claiming he came home from his European vacation “as fast as humanly possible.”

The Daily Beast’s newsletter The Swamp revealed Monday how Cruz was caught touring the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, 24 hours after the Guadalupe River burst its banks, sweeping away dozens of lives in an unspeakable horror whose full effects are still unfolding.

After we published, Cruz’s director of communications issued the claim about his speed of return, adding that the article was “a bull----piece” that showed “no regard for the tragedy in Texas.” But the Daily Beast has reviewed flight options for Cruz from Athens to San Antonio and discovered several that would have gotten him back sooner than his Sunday return.

Flight data shows multiple flights from Athens to San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5, after the floods hit.