Ted Cruz Tours The Parthenon As Floods Ravage Texas

Despite claiming to have returned to Texas "as fast as humanely possible", the Daily Beast found that Cruz continued on with his vacation as normal.
Ted Cruz Tours The Parthenon As Floods Ravage Texas
Credit: Getty Images/Screengrab/Daily Beast
By Ed ScarceJuly 8, 2025

It wouldn't be the first time that Cruz put his vacation plans ahead of his official duties as a U.S. Senator, right? Or has anyone forgotten Cancún Cruz yet?

Source: The Daily Beast

Ted Cruz could have booked numerous flights from Greece to Texas before the one he boarded—despite his office claiming he came home from his European vacation “as fast as humanly possible.”

The Daily Beast’s newsletter The Swamp revealed Monday how Cruz was caught touring the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, 24 hours after the Guadalupe River burst its banks, sweeping away dozens of lives in an unspeakable horror whose full effects are still unfolding.

After we published, Cruz’s director of communications issued the claim about his speed of return, adding that the article was “a bull----piece” that showed “no regard for the tragedy in Texas.” But the Daily Beast has reviewed flight options for Cruz from Athens to San Antonio and discovered several that would have gotten him back sooner than his Sunday return.

Flight data shows multiple flights from Athens to San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5, after the floods hit.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon