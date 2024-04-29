Charlotte Evangelical Pastor: Trump Bibles Are 'Blasphemous'

Charlotte Pastor Loran Livingston blasted Trump and his mockery of the Bible.

When you don’t read and pray. You, you say, “Wow, there’s a Bible out now that includes the Constitution and the Bill of rights! Isn’t that wonderful?”.

No, no. It’s disgusting! It’s blasphemous! It’s a ploy! Are you kidding me? Some of you are so encouraged by that. Let me tell you something. The gospel is not an American gospel! It is the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ!

“But, pastor, I bought the Bible!”.

Really? You’re telling me? That you’re encouraged because someone took a government US Constitution, a document. That says. We are of the people, by the people and for the people, the people, the people, the people!

And you have put it right beside the Word of God, which is eternal, unchanging, which says of him, by him, through him, to him, from him are all things. And you’re going to put those together and be happy about it? God forbid!

Now you can get mad if you want to, but I’m going to tell you something. If you glory in that kind of thing, you don’t have a prayer life.

If you glory in that kind of mess. Political mess. You do not know what the Word of God says.