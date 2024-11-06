Something Good Happened In Missouri On This Dark, F*cked Up Day

We'll take it!
Something Good Happened In Missouri On This Dark, F*cked Up Day
Credit: Mark Dixon/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardNovember 6, 2024

There isn't a lot to celebrate today, but we'll take what we can get. America decided to marry their abusive ex again. We're all so disappointed that we've come to a place where we can't trust many other Americans. I know our readers feel despondent. We do, too. However, there is some good news on this dark day. Like I said, we'll take what we can get.

Via NPR:

Missourians voted to legalize abortion up until fetal viability and override the state's current ban on nearly all abortions, according to a call by the Associated Press.

The amendment enshrines abortion rights into the constitution over the objections of the heavily Republican state leadership.

Missouri was the first state to ban abortion - even in cases of rape and only with an exception for medical emergencies - after the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Then abortion rights proponents gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures for a vote on the amendment to legalize abortion up to fetal viability, which is around 24 weeks.

While Missouri has become a much more Republican state in the past decade, passage of the amendment wasn't a surprise. It was in part a reaction to the state's current law. A campaign committee backing the amendment raised tens of millions of dollars — and signed up thousands of volunteers to knock doors and make phone calls.

Missouri is one of 10 states voting on abortion rights this election.

Women are considered chattel to Republicans but not to the voters in Missouri.

Yeah, about that:

Ladies and friends of ladies, we have so much more work to do. We're all tired right now, but we're not giving up. Also, fuck Donald Trump eleventy bazillion ways.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon