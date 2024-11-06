Something Good Happened In Missouri On This Dark, F*cked Up Day

There isn't a lot to celebrate today, but we'll take what we can get. America decided to marry their abusive ex again. We're all so disappointed that we've come to a place where we can't trust many other Americans. I know our readers feel despondent. We do, too. However, there is some good news on this dark day. Like I said, we'll take what we can get.

Via NPR:

Missourians voted to legalize abortion up until fetal viability and override the state's current ban on nearly all abortions, according to a call by the Associated Press.

The amendment enshrines abortion rights into the constitution over the objections of the heavily Republican state leadership.

Missouri was the first state to ban abortion - even in cases of rape and only with an exception for medical emergencies - after the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022. Then abortion rights proponents gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures for a vote on the amendment to legalize abortion up to fetal viability, which is around 24 weeks.

While Missouri has become a much more Republican state in the past decade, passage of the amendment wasn't a surprise. It was in part a reaction to the state's current law. A campaign committee backing the amendment raised tens of millions of dollars — and signed up thousands of volunteers to knock doors and make phone calls.

Missouri is one of 10 states voting on abortion rights this election.