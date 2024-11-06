Donald Trump Legally Served In Central Park Five Defamation Case

Donald Trump slandered the so-called Central Park Five during his ABC debate with Kamala Harris. He falsely claimed the five men had pleaded guilty to a brutal rape and assault on a woman known as the Central Park jogger, that she eventually died and that the mayor agreed with his full-page ad in The New York Times calling for the five’s execution. Not only did the five young men not plead guilty, they were exonerated years later after a different man confessed and the confession was confirmed through DNA analysis. The woman who was raped and beaten in 1989 did not die.

The five men settled their lawsuit against New York City for $41 million. One of the five, Yusuf Salaam, became a New York City councilman. Now, they’re all going after Trump in federal court, for an amount to be determined by a Pennsylvania jury

On Election Day, court papers were filed revealing that Trump was officially served with the Central Park Five’s legal papers on October 24. The papers were accepted by Trump’s director of security at Mar-a-Lago. Newsweek points out that was the same day Trump phoned in to a town hall in Detroit to ask J.D. Vance, “How brilliant is Donald Trump?

He has until November 15 to respond or else face a default judgment.