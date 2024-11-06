Donald Trump Legally Served In Central Park Five Defamation Case

Trump has less than two weeks to respond to the five Black men he smeared during his debate with Harris.
Donald Trump Legally Served In Central Park Five Defamation Case
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By NewsHound EllenNovember 6, 2024

Donald Trump slandered the so-called Central Park Five during his ABC debate with Kamala Harris. He falsely claimed the five men had pleaded guilty to a brutal rape and assault on a woman known as the Central Park jogger, that she eventually died and that the mayor agreed with his full-page ad in The New York Times calling for the five’s execution. Not only did the five young men not plead guilty, they were exonerated years later after a different man confessed and the confession was confirmed through DNA analysis. The woman who was raped and beaten in 1989 did not die.

The five men settled their lawsuit against New York City for $41 million. One of the five, Yusuf Salaam, became a New York City councilman. Now, they’re all going after Trump in federal court, for an amount to be determined by a Pennsylvania jury

On Election Day, court papers were filed revealing that Trump was officially served with the Central Park Five’s legal papers on October 24. The papers were accepted by Trump’s director of security at Mar-a-Lago. Newsweek points out that was the same day Trump phoned in to a town hall in Detroit to ask J.D. Vance, “How brilliant is Donald Trump?

He has until November 15 to respond or else face a default judgment.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon