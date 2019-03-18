On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver Weighs Public Shaming

In a segment on public shaming, John Oliver admitted he's attacked people on his show, but that he and has staff weigh it carefully before they do.

That said, he warned that the window on mocking Olivia Jade, Lorie Loughlin's daughter, was rapidly closing. So he threw in a few quick jokes about her.

He admitted, however, that he was among the comedians who made jokes about Monica Lewinsky that were far worse. Oliver said Jay Leno was one of the worst offenders, who still hasn’t apologized for slut-shaming her, and naming her as the person to attack instead of President Bill Clinton.

In an interview with Oliver, Lewinsky said that public shaming and bullying had gotten much worse thanks to the internet. She said she thought about changing her name, but she felt like it would never work and pointed out that Clinton never had to change his name.