Larry Kudlow Calls Question About Americans In Poverty 'Nitpicking'

Millionaire and Trump economic "adviser" tells reporter he doesn't know how many Americans are currently living in poverty, and calls the question "nitpicking."
By Frances Langum
Eat the rich.

Trump "economic" "adviser" Larry Kudlow took heated questions from reporters this week.

Larry used pre-pandemic economic data from the Census Bureau to try to claim that we're in a "V-shaped recovery." He also made the claim that there are less people living in poverty now than under the Obama administration.

Reporters weren't buying it, and asked for more specific data, which, of course, Larry didn't have.

One reporter asked him specifically (the 3:30 mark in the video above) how many Americans are currently living in poverty and Larry accused him of, get this, "nitpicking."

