Larry Kudlow Calls Question About Americans In Poverty 'Nitpicking'

Eat the rich.

Trump "economic" "adviser" Larry Kudlow took heated questions from reporters this week.

Larry used pre-pandemic economic data from the Census Bureau to try to claim that we're in a "V-shaped recovery." He also made the claim that there are less people living in poverty now than under the Obama administration.

Reporters weren't buying it, and asked for more specific data, which, of course, Larry didn't have.

One reporter asked him specifically (the 3:30 mark in the video above) how many Americans are currently living in poverty and Larry accused him of, get this, "nitpicking."

Asked if he knows how many Americans are living in poverty, Larry Kudlow tells reporter "stop nitpicking." — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) September 23, 2020

The one thing I can say that this administration has improved is my swear word vocabulary. — Mary Tyson (@tyson_mary) September 23, 2020