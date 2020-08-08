Kudlow Whines About ‘Nitpicking’ When Called Out On COVID Denialism

White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow wants to use the threat of destitution to push Americans into going back to work, without a care about the danger to their health and safety. You can rest assured he wouldn’t find $600 a week in unemployment benefits a cushy income. But for those Americans for whom it’s a lifeline - well, better they should be forced to risk their lives and help rescue Donald Trump's economy.
CNN anchor Poppy Harlow pushed back on Kudlow's claim that $600 a week is a disincentive to work. “Larry, it's not safe! It's not safe for a number of people to go back to work,” Harlow said.
Kudlow claimed he totally cares about worker safety. But if employers don’t take proper precautions? Oh, well, too bad, that’s not his problem.
HARLOW: So wouldn't a federal mask mandate make a lot of sense?
KUDLOW: We think that people should act responsibly as individuals. We don't know about mandates.
Maybe Kudlow should talk to Louie Gohmert’s staff about how well those "strong recommendations" are working.
To Kudlow, the pandemic is not a big problem anyway because it’s going away!
Harlow pointed out that he keeps making rosy predictions that keep getting disproved.
Kudlow didn’t regret misleading Americans. He didn’t even express a word of remorse about the dead. He started arguing about semantics – and then accused Harlow of nitpicking.
[…]
KUDLOW: and in -- in late February, I didn't make a forecast, I didn’t say it would. I said at that time, as a matter of fact, there were only -- there were fewer than 20 cases and a lot of people across the spectrum, doctors and others, who made the same case. There were even people who said it wouldn't be worse than an ordinary flu. My point then was there were fewer than 20 cases. Now, as those numbers deteriorated rapidly, I, of course, changed my mind and of course with the facts. I was not making a forecast. I kind of resent your little nitpicking here because I don't know what that has to do with today's job numbers.
HARLOW: I'm not nitpicking, Larry. I’m not nitpicking. I think people listen to you and the president. They listen to you and the president when you say things about the pandemic.
Kudlow can defend his denialism from now until November 3rd, and it may curry favor with the TV Watcher in Chief, but it’s not persuading Americans that the pandemic is under control, and it’s certainly not going to help them feed their kids or pay their rent.