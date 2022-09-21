Tudor Dixon Offers To Send Reporter Some Porn

Whilst giving a speech on school safety, Michigan's gubernatorial candidate had an interesting exchange with a reporter on the subject of pornography. Dixon made this comment:

“We will ban school personnel from talking to young kids about sex and gender behind their parents backs. Leadership is being unafraid to say that if an adult is caught showing pornographic materials to young children and talking to them about sex in school without their parents’ consent, that adult will be prosecuted just as they would currently if they did that at a bus stop.

...whereupon she was asked what she meant by "pornographic."

As Dixon addressed reporters, a woman asked, “Can you define what pornographic means for you in terms of books in K-12 schools?” Dixon responded, “Do you need me to define pornographic?” The Michigan conservative then offered one descriptive example of pornography. “So, there’s two naked people and they are acting out a sexual act – multiple different sexual acts,” Dixon said. “Do you want me to send you some so you can see them?” After the reporter replied she was open to receiving examples of pornography in books, Dixon said, “That would be fine.” Dixon’s message Tuesday was about ending “radical sex” and “gender activism” in schools. She faces Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) in the November general election.