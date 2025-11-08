8 Dem Senators And A Schumer Gifted Trump Another Win

From The Substack On Schumer And The Hateful 8:

The fools had every tool. They had the narrative. They were sitting on a shutdown that was helping them. Yes, we know Trump was holding back SNAP, but he was doing it illegally, which he could still do anyhow. He is a geriatric serial killer with cerebral gangrene; he'll always take hostages. If we give in every time, we all lose.

This should be self-evident. Yet only lying prone before Trump is self-evident to Schumer. Per The Atlantic, the shutdown was putting massive pressure on Trump, like his thighs when he does a squat. He was being blamed by the public, food suddenly costs A LOT, and word is the Epstein files resemble Debbie Does Dallas.

So, shockingly, Trump’s approval crashed, with Fox finding him at 36%, or roughly resembling American feelings for pubic lice..or Carrot-Top. Hell, the Fox-ers have likely been sniffing Gorilla Glue to get thru the week. Why? B/c they had to announce live all last Tuesday that Trump was getting his electoral arse handed to him.

So in light of that all Democrats dug in further, right? Of course not. Many did, but per usual, a handful of Senate Dems--with Schumer finger prints all over it--made a deal with the GOP. This was folding with a straight flush.

