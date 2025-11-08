8 Dem Senators And A Schumer Gifted Trump Another Win

The fools had every tool. They had the narrative. They were sitting on a shutdown that was helping them. Yes, we know Trump was holding back SNAP, but he was doing it illegally, which he could still do anyhow...
By Cliff SchecterNovember 12, 2025

From The Substack On Schumer And The Hateful 8:

The fools had every tool. They had the narrative. They were sitting on a shutdown that was helping them. Yes, we know Trump was holding back SNAP, but he was doing it illegally, which he could still do anyhow. He is a geriatric serial killer with cerebral gangrene; he'll always take hostages. If we give in every time, we all lose.

This should be self-evident. Yet only lying prone before Trump is self-evident to Schumer. Per The Atlantic, the shutdown was putting massive pressure on Trump, like his thighs when he does a squat. He was being blamed by the public, food suddenly costs A LOT, and word is the Epstein files resemble Debbie Does Dallas.

So, shockingly, Trump’s approval crashed, with Fox finding him at 36%, or roughly resembling American feelings for pubic lice..or Carrot-Top. Hell, the Fox-ers have likely been sniffing Gorilla Glue to get thru the week. Why? B/c they had to announce live all last Tuesday that Trump was getting his electoral arse handed to him.

So in light of that all Democrats dug in further, right? Of course not. Many did, but per usual, a handful of Senate Dems--with Schumer finger prints all over it--made a deal with the GOP. This was folding with a straight flush.

Watch the video, I discuss how we get past MAGA fascists & weak Dem Leadership w/ Malcolm Nance. Read the rest of the Substack on hidden reasons the sellouts + Schumer made an even worse deal than you think

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon