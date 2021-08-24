Why Some Republicans Will Not Sleep Well This Week

Uh oh. This could be very...revealing.

CNN reported and Rachel Maddow repeated on Tuesday that the January 6 commission is asking telecom companies to preserve the phone records from the day of the MAGA attack on the Capitol building...including phone records from members of Congress.

Hellooooo Jim Jordan. Kevin McCarthy. Mo Brooks. Etc. Etc.

CNN's article says

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is poised to send notices to various telecommunications companies requesting that they preserve the phone records of several people, including members of Congress, multiple sources tell CNN.

Preserving communications records is the first step in an investigatory process that could eventually lead to witness testimony. The notices are set to go out as soon as this week and provide the first window into the kinds of information the committee plans to pursue.

While it remains unclear which members' records the committee is interested in, several Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, have acknowledged speaking to then-President Donald Trump by phone on January 6.