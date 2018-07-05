Scott Pruitt Finally Resigns (UPDATED)

They're saying that John Kelly wouldn't leave until EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was gone. Whether or not that's true, apparently the corruption was finally enough for the Most Corrupt One of All, and so Donald Trump accepted his resignation today.

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

But never fear, Trump and his pals will not stop destroying the environment.

...on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

It is time for some prosecutions. I would also warn Democrats in Congress that Scott Pruitt is emblematic of Trump nominees. Take heed, Dems, and oppose the corruption.

CREW's statement about Pruitt was one word: "Good."

Yes, that sums it up well. But Trump only accepted his resignation because Pruitt was getting more attention than Trump was. That's a big problem in TrumpLand.

UPDATE: Holy moly, this is Pruitt's resignation letter to Dear Leader:

Here's the text as contained above:

Mr. President, it has been an honor to serve you in the Cabinet as Administrator of the EPA. Truly, your confidence in me has blessed me personally and enabled me to advance your agenda beyond what anyone anticipated at the beginning of your Administration. Your courage, steadfastness and resolute commitment to get results for the American people, both with regard to improved environmental outcomes as well as historical regulator reform, is in fact occurring at an unprecedented pace and I thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the American people in helping achieve those ends.

That is why [sic] is hard for me to advise you I am stepping down as Administrator of the EPA effective as of July 6. It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it as a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring. However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.

My desire in service to you has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people. I believe you are serving as President today because of God's providence. I believe that same providence brought me into your service. I pray as I have served you that I have blessed you and enabled you to effectively lead the American people. Thank you again Mr. President for the honor of serving you and I wish you Godspeed in all you put your hand to.



This is not much of a victory, given that Pruitt's successor, Andrew Wheeler, is a coal lobbyist who will carry on the work of destroying our environment.

