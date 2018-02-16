Snowflake Scott Pruitt Charges Taxpayers For 1st Class Flight After Economy Class Swears At Him

Hey, not everybody can fly Trump Air or Air Force One until impeachment.

So Scott Pruitt is doing the next best thing, flying all over and getting a first class international Air Emirates (don't get me wrong flying first class on Air Emirates has gotta be awesome except for the "ripping off the taxpayers" part) flight from some conference in Milan because otherwise he'd miss the cabinet meeting and there's only one of those every time Trump gets bored so it was absolutely essential that Trump's cabinet meeting have the EPA director there to tell Trump how great he is.

Or something.

And why did he have to fly First Class at a cost of $90,000 over the course of eight years, I mean, 13 months, I mean, the first part of the MONTH OF JUNE? Politico found out:

“He was approached in the airport numerous times, to the point of profanities being yelled at him and so forth,” Henry Barnet, director of the agency's Office of Criminal Enforcement, told POLITICO. “The team leader felt that he was being placed in a situation where he was unsafe on the flight,” said Barnet, a career employee and longtime law enforcement official who joined EPA in 2011. EPA offered the explanation after five days of controversy over Pruitt's travel that started with a Washington Post report that he and EPA staff had racked up more than $90,000 in travel in early June.

Oh so it's Pruitt and his STAFF flying first class to avoid people telling him he's awful. Oh wait....

"PRUITT was on the 3:44 p.m. American Airlines departure from Hartford to DCA Wednesday. There was no first class on the plane but Pruitt boarded before everyone else and took the first row, first seat. His staff was in the back of the plane."



Crisis management malpractice. — Zev Karlin-Neumann (@zkarlinn) February 15, 2018

What a douche.

As I suggested on Twitter, someone should start a GoFundMe to fly several other people first class with Pruitt so they can inform him he's :f**king up the environment" from their first class seats.