New Pruitt EPA Proposal Would Ban Actual Science Used To Set Policy
The vicious climate vandalism of the Trump brigands leads me to believe that Republicans are actually a Christian suicide cult. I mean, how else do you blow up the world your children and grandchildren inherit? Because you want Jesus to return and rapture everyone to heaven?
Now they want to replace peer-reviewed science with corporate opinions. I mean, just look at this crap:
Speaking in front of a number of well-known climate change skeptics including the Competitive Enterprise Institute's Myron Ebell, Pruitt announced that the new rule would require science to "be transparent, reproducible and able to be analyzed by those in the marketplace." Reporters were not invited to attend the event, and details surrounding the announcement and rule proposal were kept secret until 30 minutes before the EPA's Twitter account announced it would be live-streamed.
Pruitt said the new ruling shows "an agency taking responsibility for how we do our work, in respecting process … so that we can enhance confidence in our decision making." He also dubbed the current process which had, until now, allowed science to be peer reviewed rather than open to public scrutiny, "simply wrong headed."
The rule will replicate, through agency action, two bills previously introduced in the House and Senate meant to restrict the kind of science the EPA can use when writing regulations.
