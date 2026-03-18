Judge Orders 1000+ Voice Of America Employees Back To Work

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the wind-down of operations at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, VOA's parent, is unlawful and ordered the agency to bring more than 1,000 employees back to work.
By Susie MadrakMarch 18, 2026

Voice of America employees have spent a full year on paid administrative leave while Grandpa Simpson's administration has tried to shrink the international broadcaster to its "statutory minimum."

A federal judge ruled yesterday that the wind-down of operations at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, VOA's parent, is unlawful and ordered the agency to bring more than 1,000 employees back to work.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled that the near-total shutdown of USAGM, which oversees VOA and funds several international broadcasters such as Radio Free Asia, violated federal administrative law. He ordered the full-time employees to return to work by March 23 and told the agency to resume international broadcasting, which it has mostly abandoned during the past year -- save for some airing in languages such as Farsi.

Reagan appointee Lamberth criticized the government's "flagrant and nearly year-long refusal" to uphold statutory requirements set by Congress and lambasted Kari Lake, the Trump official who oversaw the dismantling of the agency. Lamberth recently ruled that Lake has been running the agency illegally.

He had some suitably harsh things to say. "The defendants' persistent omission and withholding of key information in this case has been a Hallmark production in bad faith," he wrote of Lake and the government in a footnote.

Judge orders sidelined Voice of America employees back to work

Politico (@politico.com) 2026-03-17T22:41:42Z

Judge orders restoration of Voice of America, putting hundreds of journalists back to work

Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 2026-03-17T22:41:03.475Z

BREAKING: huge summary judgment win in our Voice of America case

EVERYONE put on admin leave is ordered rehired & all other decisions made by the Trump admin to gut agency down to "statutory minimum" r "vacated and set aside"

Kudos to r amazing partners & clients in labor, democracy & journalism

Norm Eisen (@normeisen.bsky.social) 2026-03-17T20:48:58.686Z

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