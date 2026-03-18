BAM SubstackaPalooza TODAY! 12 Hrs, 20+ Guests, 11AM-11PM Et

Blue Amp Media is going live for 12 straight hours to say what needs to be said, loudly and without apology. But we won't be alone, we're bringing friends! Guests who've been in the rooms, on the front lines, and in the fight. Those you've seen on tv, online, heard on radio. All in unison to share this message...
By Cliff SchecterMarch 18, 2026

They want you to believe the midterms are already over. That’s not an accident. The slow drumbeat of “Trump may cancel the elections, why bother" is not analysis. It's a suppression operation. And we’re not playing along.

This Wednesday, March 18 (TODAY!), 11am-11pm ET, Blue Amp Media is going live for 12 straight hours to say what needs to be said, loudly and without apology: the 2026 midterms are happening. Democracy is not optional. And we are going to fight like it.

BAM SubstackaPalooza: “Midterms ARE Happening” Wednesday, March 18 · 11am–11pm ET · On Substack

But we won't be alone, we're bringing friends! Guests who've been in the rooms, on the front lines, and in the fight. People who don’t do false comfort, or traffic in doom. People who'll tell you what's at stake—and what to do about it.

Join us Wednesday. All of us!

Steve Schmidt · Malcolm Nance · Chris Matthews · Jon Tester · Maritsa Georgiou · Julie Roginsky · Wajahat Ali · Miles Taylor · Xander Schultz · Glenn Kirschner · Lev Parnas · Olga Lautman · Joe Walsh · Brian Karem · Rachel Bitecofer · Joy Reid · Qasim Rashid · Eric Lullove · Reed Galen · Chris Kluwe · Bill Corbett · Mike Madrid...and more

Drop in for an hour. Stay for the whole day. Share it with someone who needs to hear that the fight isn’t over—because it isn’t. Remember, remember the third of November. We do. And we’re making sure you do too.

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