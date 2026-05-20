Mike’s Blog Roundup

Darwinfish² - it’s more than a naked emperor;
Diane Ravitch’s Blog - sordid details of Trump’s $1.776B slush fund;
emptywheel - Blanche lied to Van Hollen about not reading the WaPo;
Left Jabs - gerrymanders, dummymanders, and why panic is uncalled for;
No More Mr. Nice Blog - how bad is Trump’s health?
Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line). Steve in Manhattan is on Bluesky for his sins. Also, drop by and give Roy some get-well wishes. It’s his knee you see.