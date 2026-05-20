Mike’s Blog Roundup

Elijah Woods Visits the Criterion Closet
By Steve in ManhattanMay 20, 2026

Darwinfish² - it’s more than a naked emperor;

Diane Ravitch’s Blog - sordid details of Trump’s $1.776B slush fund;

emptywheel - Blanche lied to Van Hollen about not reading the WaPo;

Left Jabs - gerrymanders, dummymanders, and why panic is uncalled for;

No More Mr. Nice Blog - how bad is Trump’s health?

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line). Steve in Manhattan is on Bluesky for his sins. Also, drop by and give Roy some get-well wishes. It’s his knee you see.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon