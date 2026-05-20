"Go F*k Yourselves, Honestly." I Have Thoughts On Some Dems

I finally had enough yesterday and did an impromptu Substack rant--I didn't hold back. Last week too many Dems undermined our progress in moving our party to one that fights. Some didn't get the memo. From my transcript:

Tina Peters, part of the coup effort in Colorado, was convicted on state charges. So President Smelly Pants couldn’t grant clemency. So what do we get from Jared Polis, Democratic governor? His judgment's more important than a jury of her peers who found her guilty. And the Mesa County DA, a Republican who convicted her, and is horrified by Polis' actions. Head of the CO County Clerks Association, Republican, in favor of her in jail. The Clemency Board? Jared knows more than them. They objected to letting an unrepentant seditionist out of prison early.

She broke into election computers, folks. What’s the message? Trump’s creating a $2 billion fund to give Jan 6th attackers—right? I guess...we don’t need Trump paying them off with our money or Chinese money or... Jared Polis could just do it. Btw, the list goes on. Colorado's AG, a Democrat, ripped the crap outta Polis. The Secretary of State said it was a "gross injustice" and "horrible precedent." Polis has sent a message: wanna break into election computers? Go for it.

Then there's the other Jared. Golden. What he did might've somehow been even worse...

To read the rest go to Blue Amp Media! A lot more on Golden, some Polis, and many words for VA Democrats.