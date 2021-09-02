Politics
Virginia Supreme Court Admits It's 2021

Turns out current-day Confederates cannot force "the Commonwealth to express, in perpetuity, a message with which it now disagrees." The Robert E. Lee statue comes down.
By Frances Langum

While the US Supreme Court decides that it's Gilead here in America, the Virginia Supreme Court in a different decision opens its eyes to 2021.

"Neighbors" to the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, had sued the state, arguing that there were certain "covenants" that required the state to continue to honor the leader of the white supremacist traitor army of the Confederacy in the 1860's.

Forever.

The Supreme Court this week said nah.

Virginia's Attorney General celebrated the decision by tweeting the court's ruling:

Others noted that it's hard to celebrate this glimmer of light in a very dark week.

