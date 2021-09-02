Virginia Supreme Court Admits It's 2021

While the US Supreme Court decides that it's Gilead here in America, the Virginia Supreme Court in a different decision opens its eyes to 2021.

"Neighbors" to the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, had sued the state, arguing that there were certain "covenants" that required the state to continue to honor the leader of the white supremacist traitor army of the Confederacy in the 1860's.

Forever.

The Supreme Court this week said nah.

Virginia's Attorney General celebrated the decision by tweeting the court's ruling:

🚨BREAKING🚨 We have won the case to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue. The Supreme Court of Virginia has dissolved all injunctions and the statue may now come down. A big win for a more inclusive Commonwealth! pic.twitter.com/Fdtl8wU0YB — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) September 2, 2021

Others noted that it's hard to celebrate this glimmer of light in a very dark week.