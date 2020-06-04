Virginia GOP Governor Candidate Rails Against 'Loss Of White History'

"White history..." They don't even try to hide it anymore, do they? Somebody votes for these people and puts them in positions of power and influence. That's gotta stop. Feel free to voice your opinion on her Facebook page.

Source: Blue Virginia

Following yesterday’s big news that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will be moving to order the removal of Robert E. Lee’s statue from Richmond’s “Monument Avenue,” there have been a variety of reactions. Many have been positive (see here and here), but there have also been the sadly predictable reactions by right-wing Republicans, such as 2018 VA GOP U.S. Senate nominee “neo-Confederate Corey” Stewart, who heaped praise on Robert E. Lee as a “great man,” ranted about “Antifa” (which has nothing to do with this), etc.

For more far-right lunacy, see below for video, as Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) – also a declared 2021 gubernatorial candidate – speaks “advocately [sic] against erasing Virginia’s history,” declaring: