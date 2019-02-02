Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute

Fox News Chastises CNN For Pulling A Fox News

CNN mislabelled a chyron with Ralph Northam as a Republican, and Fox News can't stop gloating.
By Scarce
Just imagine the glee with which the drones at Fox News had last night when CNN screwed up and had a chyron with embattled Virginia Governor Ralph Northam mislabelled as a Republican instead of a Democrat. This practice which is employed on a regular basis is so common at that alleged news network that it's become synonymous with their brand. Anytime a Republican gets into some sort of trouble over egregious behavior he's somehow magically transformed into a Democrat.

Source: Fox News

CNN -- the network that promotes the hashtag #FactsFirst -- mislabeled embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam as a Republican on Friday during a segment about the Democrat's apology for his racist 1984 medical school yearbook photo.

The photo showed two men holding beers -- one dressed in blackface, the other in a KKK robe -- but Northam never made clear which one was him.

The CNN chyron that mistakenly called Northman a Republican aired Friday during "Anderson Cooper 360," the nightly show hosted by Anderson Cooper. The segment focused on a video in which Northam apologized for the nearly 35-year-old photograph.
...
While the CNN chyron stated Northam’s party affiliation incorrectly, Cooper identified the Virginia governor’s political affiliation accurately prior to the error.


