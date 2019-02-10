Ralph Northam Gives It Away With A Telling Remark

You might be a racist (or a white supremacist) if....you can't even bring yourself to say the words "slave" or "slavery" when asked about your current predicament of showing a pattern of racist behavior, something which should preclude one from holding public office in 2019, but apparently it does not. [See also the current occupant in the White House.]

From an appearance with Gayle King on CBS's This Morning, which airs tomorrow morning.

Ralph Northam should resign, but he won't. And he'll take down the rest of the Virginia Democrats with him.

Source: CBS News

