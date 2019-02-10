Ralph Northam Gives It Away With A Telling Remark

You might be a racist (or a white supremacist) if....you can't even bring yourself to say the words "slave" or "slavery" when asked about your current predicament of showing a pattern of racist behavior, something which should preclude one from holding public office in 2019, but apparently it does not. [See also the current occupant in the White House.]
From an appearance with Gayle King on CBS's This Morning, which airs tomorrow morning.
Ralph Northam should resign, but he won't. And he'll take down the rest of the Virginia Democrats with him.
Source: CBS News
GAYLE KING: I know this has been a very difficult week for you in the state of Virginia. So where would you like to begin?
GOV. RALPH NORTHAM: Well it has been a difficult week. And you know if you look at Virginia's history we are now at the 400 year anniversary, just 90 miles from here in 1619. The first indentured servants from Africa landed on our shores in Old Point Comfort what we call now Fort Monroe and while--
GAYLE KING: Also known as slavery.
GOV. RALPH NORTHAM: Yes. And while we have made a lot of progress in Virginia, slavery has ended. Schools have been desegregated. We have ended the Jim Crow laws, easier access to voting. It is abundantly clear that we still have a lot of work to do and I really think this week raised a level of awareness in the Commonwealth and in this country that we haven't seen certainly in my lifetime. So--
GAYLE KING: And why you think you still deserve this job and so many people are calling for you to step down?
GOV. RALPH NORTHAM: Well again we- we have worked very hard. We've had a good first year. And and I'm a leader. I've been in some very difficult situations. Life and death situations taking care of sick children. And right now--
GAYLE KING: Because you're a doctor, yes?
GOV. RALPH NORTHAM: --right now, Virginia needs someone that can heal. There's no better person to do that than a doctor. Virginia also needs someone who is strong, who has empathy, who has courage and who has a moral compass. And that's why I'm not going anywhere. I have learned from this. I have a lot more to learn. But we're in a unique opportunity now. Again the 400 year anniversary of the history whether it be good or bad in Virginia to really make some impactful changes--
GAYLE KING: Of slavery in this country?
GOV. RALPH NORTHAM: Yes.
