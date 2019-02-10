Politics
Trump Says 'African Americans Are Angry' About Racism 'Double Standard' In Virginia

Donald Trump, who is white, on Sunday spoke about the racism scandals in Virginia on behalf of People of Color.
"African Americans are very angry," he tweeted, "at the double standard on full display in Virginia!"

Trump's tweet came after acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was peppered with questions about Democratic investigations on Sunday morning shows.

The president did not explain which "double standard" he was referring to.

