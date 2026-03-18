'No, You Do It!' Dem Crashes GOP Senator's Presser On Funding TSA

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) confronted Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) after crashing his press conference on funding the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Before Cornyn could begin his press conference at the airport in Austin, Casar began speaking to members of the media. The incident was caught on video by Texas Tribune correspondent Kayla Guo.

"Well, you know, the only acting award should go to Senator Cornyn, who has refused to fund TSA," the Democrat said. "Just last week, the Democrats in the Senate and the House offered a bill to fully fund TSA, and Senator Cornyn and the Republicans blocked it."

"So I'm kind of confused about why Senator Cornyn would be here having a press conference at the airport about funding TSA," he continued, "when it's him who has blocked the funding."

Several minutes later, Cornyn arrived and began arguing with Casar in the airport's parking lot.

"Senator, I was hoping that we could..." Casar said before being interrupted.

"Why don't you tell your Democrats to vote to pay these poor agents?" Cornyn asked.

"Let's do it," Casar agreed.

"No, you do it!" Cornyn shouted.

"Let's talk for a second, Senator," Casar pleaded. "There's a bipartisan bill to fund just the TSA."

"Not acceptable!" Cornyn exclaimed.