Brennan Corners Rep. Turner Over Trump's Shifting Goalposts

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan took her role seriously as she searched and destroyed Rep. Mike Turner, a member of the Armed Services committee, for claiming Trump's intent and goals have been very clear to the American public.

They have not.

Instead of asking basic questions, Brennan attacked the lies the administration has been telling the country and took the time to outline Donald Trump's constant changing positions on Iran.

A flustered Rep. Turner tried to interrupt the outpouring of vital information, but she refused to be stopped.

BRENNAN: So use of the president has been very clear here in his goals and intent. Our polling shows the American people aren't persuaded in the same way you are. Let me run through some of the things he said on the Hormuz Strait. At the outset of the war, March 3, he said the Navy would begin escorting tankers no matter what the US will ensure the free flow of energy to the world. March 9, he said he was still thinking about taking it over.



March 15, he said it was someone else's problem. Our allies would take care of it. Maybe we shouldn't even be there. We don't need it. We have a lot of oil. Six days later, he threatened online the US would attack Iran's power plants if it didn't open the strait within 48 hours. March 26, he went back to blaming allies, saying he's disappointed in NATO. TURNER: Margaret, in conflict, there's going to be a conflict. BRENNAN: He announced a two-week ceasefire, saying Iran had agreed to open the strait. I'm not done, because yesterday he said that CENTCOM announced they're sending two ships to set the conditions for clearing mines. This morning, he said the Navy's going to start blockading the strait and interdict ships. Is that the final answer? I mean, can you see here why the public doesn't think that the president has a clear strategy?

That was an ass kicking.

"Your adversary has a vote in this, too," Turner retorted. "And they have a position in it, too, which there were just negotiations just yesterday."

If, as Trump said we already won, how can Iran dictate anything?

As Turner babbled WH talking points, Brennan then called out the Republican led Congress for abdicating their duty.

BRENNAN: There has not been a single congressional hearing on this issue. No one's disagreeing. It's an important one. BRENNAN: Since this war began, you have been in session for 11 days, Congressman. Do you think this is adequate oversight?

It's mind-numbing that Republicans refuse to hold any hearings on the Iran war. Of course, if they did, the nation would see that it's based on a false pretense for the sole purpose of an oil grab. Again.

Trump's changing positions are so vast that Rep. Turner was forced to tell the Brennan by the end of the interview to ask Trump about his Truth Social post threatening a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which is already blockaded by Iran. It was clear Turner had no clue.