GOP Rep Explains Trump's Attack On McCain With Rant On Steele Dossier

You might think Republicans would not stoop so low as to justify Trump's attacks on John McCain now that he's dead and buried. But you'd be wrong.

Source: Raw Story

Republican lawmaker flailed wildly during a CNN interview in which he was simply asked whether he thought it was appropriate to attack a dead senator.

After being asked by CNN’s John Berman to comment on Trump’s latest attacks on the late Sen. John McCain, Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) went off on an angry rant about Hillary Clinton funding opposition research into the president that McCain would subsequently pass on to the FBI.

“I think what’s come to light in most recent days is, of course, the use of the discredited dossier and it is being placed in McCain’s hands by Democratic Party operatives by Christopher Steele, who is being paid by Hillary Clinton…” Turner began.

At this point, Berman interrupted him and pointed out that his answer had nothing to do with his original question.