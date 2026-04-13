Well, Sam, Anyone Could Have Seen This One Coming

See, no one ever asked for these techbro wunderkinds to uproot society's working class and the jobs that support their families. So should they really be surprised when someone does something like this?
Like this guy. A 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of Sam Altman, chief executive of the artificial intelligence company OpenAI, according to the company and the police.
The incendiary device lit a fire on the exterior gate of Altman’s home before dawn, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. The suspect then fled on foot but was found about an hour later, at the OpenAI headquarters about three miles away, where he was threatening to burn down the building, the police said.
Workers are approaching a breaking point, it seems: