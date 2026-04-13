Well, Sam, Anyone Could Have Seen This One Coming

Maybe you should have overhead drones patrolling your property?
By Susie MadrakApril 13, 2026

See, no one ever asked for these techbro wunderkinds to uproot society's working class and the jobs that support their families. So should they really be surprised when someone does something like this?

Like this guy. A 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of Sam Altman, chief executive of the artificial intelligence company OpenAI, according to the company and the police.

The incendiary device lit a fire on the exterior gate of Altman’s home before dawn, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. The suspect then fled on foot but was found about an hour later, at the OpenAI headquarters about three miles away, where he was threatening to burn down the building, the police said.

apropos of nothing i have been in Boston all week

Evan Greer (@evangreer.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T04:09:14.422Z

Hats off to the top commenter on this one 👇

Molotov cocktail thrown at home of OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman

FT → www.ft.com/content/46ec...

Ray Douglas (@raydouglas.bsky.social) 2026-04-11T14:49:31.278Z

Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old Texas man in the alleged Molotov cocktail attack on Sam Altman early Friday, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned.
nbcbay.com/gPn3Rnw

NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea.com) 2026-04-11T02:42:24.226Z

Workers are approaching a breaking point, it seems:

Worker burns down warehouse for not paying a living wage.

How is this my first hearing of this, 2 days late?

Wow.

welcome to the (@osaka.zone) 2026-04-11T04:03:19.051Z

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