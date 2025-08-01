Whiny Titty Baby Has All References To His Impeachments Removed From Smithsonian

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, the institution responsible for preserving American history, caved to the White House after being pressured by the Trump administration and removed references to his two impeachments. While rewriting history, the exhibit now states that "only three presidents have seriously faced removal," referring to Johnson, Nixon, and Clinton. As a result, the exhibit now resembles its appearance in 2008. We're sure Trump's peanut butter brain feels vindicated after his humiliating two impeachments -- but it still happened. Trump is the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

A source told The Washington Post that the change came about as part of a content review that the Smithsonian agreed to undertake following pressure from the White House to remove an art museum director.

The Washington Post reports:

After this story published, the Smithsonian said in a statement that "a future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments." A temporary label including content about Trump's impeachments had been on display since September 2021 at the Washington museum, a Smithsonian spokesperson told The Washington Post, adding that it was intended to be a short-term addition to address current events. Now, the exhibit notes that "only three presidents have seriously faced removal." In addition to describing Trump's two impeachments, the temporary label — which read "Case under redesign (history happens)" — also offered information about the impeachments of presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, as well as Richard M. Nixon, who would have faced impeachment had he not resigned. The Post viewed a photograph of the temporary signage. Now that display has returned to the way it appeared in 2008, according to the Smithsonian spokesperson. "In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the 'Limits of Presidential Power' section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion. Because the other topics in this section had not been updated since 2008, the decision was made to restore the Impeachment case back to its 2008 appearance."

What a pussy move from the Smithsonian to cave to an authoritarian dispshit while allowing him to rewrite history simply because his feelings are hurt. Oh, and he still needs to release the Epstein Files. Speaking of that, I'm sure it will be edited to suit President Wankwtain when and if it is released. The most transparent president in history!