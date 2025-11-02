Whiny Titty Baby Deems 'Anti Trump' Comedy Sketches 'PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!'

Credit: Gage Skidmore/Anya Garrett/Flickr Complication/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardNovember 2, 2025

To The Precious President, being anti-Trump is "illegal." And he's been on a roll since the beginning of his second term, clamping down on late-night comedians, because, how dare you mock him? This is so sad for MAGA. Behold, their alpha-male leader.

"Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to “perform” live in the history of television," the delicate flower wrote on Truth Social. "In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise. I watched his show the other night for the first time in years."

"In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults," he added after hate-watching the show. "On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic. Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!"

How dare anyone criticize this manly man whose skin is thinner than that of a frog? This is so pathetically sad.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy weighed in on how important Trump's rant is to our country.

One of the most powerful rights, if not the most powerful right, in the United States of America is the ability to freely criticize the president.

