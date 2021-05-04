Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Seth Meyers Has Some Legal Advice For Rudy

Hey America's Mayor! Do you even know what "attorney-client privilege" is?
By Frances Langum

Seth Meyers has two very important pieces of legal advice for Rudy Giuliani.

First of all, you kinda ruin your whole "attorney-client privilege" thing if you blab all your communications to Laura Ingraham on Fox News while the cameras are running. "I'm no legal expert," said Meyers, but I'm pretty sure attorney-client privilege goes away when you read the documents on national television."

Then Meyers spoke in Rudy's voice to the Fox News audience: "Okay! You're ALL my clients!"

Meyers also attempted to "help" Rudy with the timeline of events, noting that the Justice Department tapped into Rudy's iCloud while Trump, Rudy's client, was the so-called president. Meyers wondered if Trump was actually trying to get Rudy arrested.

MEYERS: Sorry, wait? So the Trump Justice Department run by William Barr searched your iCloud during your impeachment defense of Trump so it was Trump trying to arrest you this whole time? “You got to put him behind bars, otherwise he’s going to keep calling me and inviting me on this Hamilton walking tour he also says he has a new Abraham Lincoln walking tour, but I think he just wants to go to four different scores, even though they closed seven years ago.

Rudy is bragging on the streets of New York about participating in a Hamilton documentary (not the musical). Nobody cares.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team