No, Really, Trump's 'Legal Team' Are Morons

Would you buy a used car from these men?

Having been raised by lawyers, one thing that I know is axiomatically true is that when a lawyer has a good case, they argue the facts of the case; when a lawyer has a bad case, they argue the law.

And that brings us to the big news yesterday that Prznint Stupid’s lawyers were trying to argue the law to Robert Mueller.

“In a brash assertion of presidential power, [a] 20-page letter — sent to the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III … — contends that the president cannot illegally obstruct any aspect of the investigation into Russia’s election meddling because the Constitution empowers him to, ‘if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.'”

…which is a not-so-faint echo of Tricky Dick’s infamous… "When the President does it, it is not illegal."

And in what can only be described as an attempt at eleventy-dimensional Tic-Tack-Toe (or Tic-Tacs, too?) Comrade Trump tries to psych-out the public by declaring that Mueller’s team must have leaked it:

There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

You tell me which is the leaker. (It is Trump and I have actual Quatloos riding on it.) But I digress.

The letter has this passage and it is very important as there is an admission of Obstruction of Justice right there, smack in the middle, my emphasis:

“You have received all of the notes, communications and testimony indicating that the President dictated a short but accurate response to the New York Times article on behalf of his son, Donald Trump, Jr. His son then followed up by making a full public disclosure regarding the meeting, including his public testimony that there was nothing to the meeting and certainly no evidence of collusion.”

That is a confession; The Fourth Reich has long maintained, in public, that Prznint Stupid did NOT dictate the infamous letter from Squiggy. It also means that Squiggy lied to Congress when he testified. And that therefore means that Comrade Stupid knew a lot more about the meeting in Trump Tower in which almost every Russian spy, huckster, and Russian operative short of Pooty-Poot hisself, attended, so you know, THIS IS A COVER-UP.





The next move is yours, Mr. Mueller.

