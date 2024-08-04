Usha Vance Defends Weirdo Husband: 'Listen To The Words He Says'

Usha Vance sought to defend her husband, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, against allegations from Democrats that his views on women and families are "weird."

In an interview that will air Monday on Fox News, host Ainsley Earhardt gave Usha Vance a chance to put a positive spin on her husband's personality.

"I think I want them to know that he's a real person," Usha Vance said. "He has all sorts of dorky interests that anyone of our age could relate to."

"And I wish that people sometimes would pause and actually listen to the words that he says and try to understand their meaning and their purpose," she continued. "I think he really cares about having a good conversation, about actually changing things for people who have had a very hard time in this country, and changing it for the better, letting them have the kinds of lives that he's been lucky enough to have himself."

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy called the interview "really important."

"The left putting out an all-out assault trying to portray him and his family as weird," Campos-Duffy complained. "Look at what you just saw. This seems like a very nice, wonderful, loving wife."

The GOP nominee has complained that "childless cat ladies" were running the country and said that parents should have an extra vote.