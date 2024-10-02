Scarborough: Vance Doesn't Believe In The Peaceful Transfer Of Power

Joe Scarborough was not having it with people who think J.D. Vance is an honest human being.

"This was one of the most clarifying moments in any presidential or vice presidential debate we could ever see, because he clearly said, he was going to continue the lies of Donald Trump and not even answer questions at debates. Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election? Yes, that will work very well for a lot of hard right people on the internet and maybe on X and other social media platforms, but he defined himself. he defined his campaign. And he defined the choice in this election," Scarborough said.

"I am not a Democrat. I doubt I will ever be a Democrat. I'm an independent. And I'm one of those people that is looking at both of these guys and, you know, people ask me why don't you support the Republicans? J.D. did my work for me last night because one side is anti-democratic. The other side is pro-democracy, pro-constitutional republic and pro-James Madison checks and balances. Pro-peaceful transfer of power," he said.

"What about women's rights?" Mika interjected.

"You can debate that," Scarborough said.

"Yes, I did."

"That has been part of the debate since 1973. But it's not been part of the debate. It's whether we continue with a constitutional republic where there are peaceful transition of power and, last night, J.D. Vance refused to answer whether he supported the peaceful transfer of power, Willie. As Robert Frost would say, if you're Robert Frost or Horshak, it made all the difference."

He pointed out a panel of undecided voters went strongly in support of Walz after the debate, and Walz's personality numbers jumped even higher. "So Mid-Western Nice worked," he said.