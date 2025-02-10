'You Are The Government!': Noem Is Called Out During Disastrous Interview

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended dipshit billionaire Elon Musk's access to sensitive data—namely, the data kept within DHS's FEMA to CNN's State of the Union with host Dana Bash. It's hard to keep track of all the sensitive data Musk is rifling through since the nepo-billionaire and his young muskrat crew seem to be all up in our business.

"I remember a time when Republicans were very careful about and worried about the government," Bash said. Particularly, unelected people..."

"We can't trust government anymore," the Secretary of DHS said.

"You are the government," Bash shot back.

Yes, that's what I'm saying is that the American people now are saying that we have had our personal information shared and out there in the public has access to it," Noem said. "But Elon Musk is part of the administration that is helping us identify where we can find savings and what we can do, and he has gone through the processes to make sure that he has the authority the president has granted him."

"You're totally comfortable with this?" Bash asked.

"I am today by the work that he's doing by identifying waste fraud and abuse and his information that he has is looking at programs not focusing on personal data and information, not focusing on it, but he has access to it."

"Not focusing on it, but he has access to it," Bash said.

"You know, we'll be continuing to talk to him about what all he has access to, but this, this audit needs to happen to make sure that we are going through a process that adds integrity back into these programs," Noem said.

Last week, after a backlash, the White House described Musk as a "special government employee" of the government that Noem says can't be trusted. Interesting! When God was handing out brains, Noem thought He said 'dead puppies,' and you know the rest of the story.