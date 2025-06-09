Trump Declares Soft Martial Law, Aches For More

Donald Trump has finally unleashed the might of US military onto the citizenry of our Republic by enacting the“Insurrection Act of 1807,” to justify his illegal and criminal actions that undermine the Posse Comitatus Act.

"The act forbids the U.S. military — including federal armed forces and National Guard troops who have been called into federal service — from taking part in civilian law enforcement. This prohibition reflects an American tradition that views military interference in civilian government as being inherently dangerous to liberty."

Rounding up migrants without due process is not an insurrection. Trump admitted he did not use the Insurrection Act in Los Angeles, but sent the National Guard there anyway.

Trump is now claiming that "spitting" is an act of violence against law enforcement that carries the sentence of violence, with no due process.

TRUMP: I think that you're going to see some very strong law and order. REPORTER: Given if you don't plan to invoke the Insurrection Act, do you plan to send troops to Los Angeles? Even if you're not planning to invoke the Insurrection Act, do you still plan to send troops? TRUMP: Well, we're going to have troops everywhere. We're not going to let this happen to our country. We're not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden and his auto pen. REPORTER: What's the bar for sending Marines to the Department of Defense? TRUMP: The bar is what I think it is.

Demented Donald is saying he'll send troops in whenever I want to.

I mean, if we see danger to our country and to our citizens, we'll be very, very strong in terms of law and order. It's about law and order. We've got to see what we need. We'll send whatever we need to make sure that it's law and order.

There is plenty of law and order in this country. There is also an undemocratic fascist sending troops on our homeland to threaten and instill fear in the public at large.

TRUMP: And when they spit at people, you know, they spit. That's their new thing. They spit. And worse, you know what they throw at them, right? And when that happens, I have a little statement they say, they spit, we hit. And I told them, nobody's going to spit on our police officers. Nobody's going to spit on our military, which they do as a common thing. They get up to them this far away, and then they start spitting in their face. If that happens, they get hit very hard.

Trump and his brown shirts are creating the chaos for which they then claim they are the victims.

This is what the Founding Fathers fought against.

This is what the corrupt and treasonous Republican-led Congress is cosigning.

Traitors, one and all.