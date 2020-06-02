Hannity Eggs On Our Arsonist-In-Chief By Pushing For De Facto Martial Law

As we discussed here yesterday, Trump was more than willing to allow peaceful protesters to be hit with tear-gas, beaten, and shot with rubber bullets, just so he could have his photo op in front of a church across from the White House.

Fox's Sean Hannity did his best to aid and abet Trump and his dream of being a dictator during the opening of his show this Monday, when he urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act if rioting continues in cities across the country, and use “Tear gas, mace if necessary, rubber bullets” if governors and mayors don't get the protests under control soon.

SEAN HANNITY: If you have curfews, you enforce them. Overwhelming nonlethal force, including every tool at their disposal built around the perimeters and then of course you use what's necessary safely to disperse the crowd. Not brain surgery. That would mean tear gas, mace if necessary, rubber bullets. If you have the police in place, the perimeter is small enough, they will disperse. And by the way, if they needed additional help, the administration has been saying for days they will send the help that they need. Now the president, well, he will go in and clean up their mess, just like he handled their lack of preparation for a pandemics as well. As Andrew McCarthy pointed out in a recent article, the President has the constitutional authority and power through the National Guard and of course our military. It's called the Insurrection Act. He has the full authority to go into these states and restore order which he now must do because they didn't do it.

Trump's presidency has become a danger not only to our democracy, but our civil society. His enablers in the Congress have sat silently or expressed feigned "concern" while he continues to erode our democratic institutions, and his enablers like Sean Hannity have done far more damage day in and day out, not only enabling him, but leading a man by the nose who is completely unfit to hold the office he now serves, and pushing him into more and more dangerous territory where we're going to be lucky to survive as a nation if it continues.

When, and how they're all finally pushed into the dustbin of history and whether we survive both Trump and his enablers remains to be seen. The fact that anyone allows Hannity to remain on the air tells us that they have absolutely no concern for either.