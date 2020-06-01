Trump Ordered Protesters Tear-Gassed And Beaten So He Could Stand In Front Of A Church

Welcome to Dictatorship Unplugged.

Tonight we bring you Trump claiming to be a friend to peaceful protesters minutes after he had the streets cleared with mounted policemen and militia, and no warning. He swore he loves the peaceful protesters, while inviting those who don't to make sure to exercise their Second Amendment rights. He threatened Governors that if they didn't impose military rule, he would. That part's illegal, don'tchyaknow...the Insurrection Act requires Governors to ask the president for National Guard military help before he can deploy them.

Federalizing the National Guard or using the US military against protesters without the express consent of governors violates the Insurrection Act. @GovAbbott, it's on you to make sure the law is followed and keep @realDonaldTrump from escalating the situation. — Elisa Cardnell (@ElisaCardnell) June 1, 2020

But as the great Elie Mystal wondered:

I don't know why people keep asking "can Trump do that."



IF THE MEN WITH GUNS LISTEN TO HIM, HE CAN DO ANYTHING HE WANTS.



Christ. Americans are so ignorant sometimes, y'all acting like you don't even know how AUTHORITARIANISM works. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 1, 2020

So, let's look forward to more of this — police beating a cameraman and reporter...

WATCH: Our reporter (@tomrousseyABC7) and photographer among the people being forcibly moved away from the White House by police.#GeorgeFloyd @realDonaldTrump expected to speak soon. WATCH: https://t.co/hqzFaM0B2W pic.twitter.com/i34U51uooQ — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) June 1, 2020

So that this piece of sh*t

A better one pic.twitter.com/ReQPt0K8V1 — FRE SHA VOCA DO (@DanielO6_08) June 1, 2020

could have a photo op at a church visited over the years by actual presidents.

The Episcopal Bishop of DC had thoughts:

The Episcopal bishop of DC – who oversees the DC church Trump just stopped at – tells the @washingtonpost she is "outraged" and that neither she nor the rector was asked or told… “that they would be clearing with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop.." 1/3 — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 2, 2020

..holding a bible, one that declares that God is love and when everything he has said and done is to enflame violence. I am beyond.We need moral leadership and he’s done everything to divide us and has just used one of the most sacred symbols of the Judeo-Christian tradition."2/3 — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 2, 2020

"We so disassociate ourselves from the messages of this president. We hold the teachings of our sacred texts to be so so grounding to our lives and everything we do and it is about love of neighbor and sacrificial love and justice." @Mebudde Bishop Mariann Budde 3/3 — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 2, 2020

The folks at CNN got the chyron right.

The banner right now on @CNN: “Peaceful protesters near White House gassed, shot with rubber bullets so Trump can have church photo-op” pic.twitter.com/HHiwFG6SHa — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) June 1, 2020

And apparently no one at the church knew he was coming.

🚨NEW — CLERGY member who was at St. Johns Church says: “I AM SO [EXPLETIVE] OFFENDED”

They had NO idea President Trump was coming...

“No one knew about this stunt”

A clergy member is telling me right now that President Trump “walked on holy ground””sacrilege” #GeorgeFloyd @WUSA9 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 1, 2020

Though, in truth, everywhere he walks and breathes would require the holiest cleansing before most of us would consider it acceptable.

Here's his speech threatening the Insurrection Act while threatening protesters: