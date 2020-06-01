Politics
Trump Ordered Protesters Tear-Gassed And Beaten So He Could Stand In Front Of A Church

Completely peaceful protesters were cleared near the White House using mounted police and National Guard, rubber bullets, tear gas, batons, and shields.
Welcome to Dictatorship Unplugged.

Tonight we bring you Trump claiming to be a friend to peaceful protesters minutes after he had the streets cleared with mounted policemen and militia, and no warning. He swore he loves the peaceful protesters, while inviting those who don't to make sure to exercise their Second Amendment rights. He threatened Governors that if they didn't impose military rule, he would. That part's illegal, don'tchyaknow...the Insurrection Act requires Governors to ask the president for National Guard military help before he can deploy them.

But as the great Elie Mystal wondered:

So, let's look forward to more of this — police beating a cameraman and reporter...

So that this piece of sh*t

could have a photo op at a church visited over the years by actual presidents.

The Episcopal Bishop of DC had thoughts:

The folks at CNN got the chyron right.

And apparently no one at the church knew he was coming.

Though, in truth, everywhere he walks and breathes would require the holiest cleansing before most of us would consider it acceptable.

Here's his speech threatening the Insurrection Act while threatening protesters:

