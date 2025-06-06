Report: No Good Inflation Data After Labor Department Cuts

The Trump administration's use of less actual data suits them perfectly. It allows them to manipulate and then spread misinformation and outright lies about waste, fraud, abuse, and economic data.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Some economists are beginning to question the accuracy of recent U.S. inflation data after the federal government said staffing shortages hampered its ability to conduct a massive monthly survey. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, the office that publishes the inflation rate, told outside economists this week that a hiring freeze at the agency was forcing the survey to cut back on the number of businesses where it checks prices. In last month’s inflation report, which examined prices in April, government statisticians had to use a less precise method for guessing price changes more extensively than they did in the past.

Trump was elected primarily because of COVD supply chain inflation and what better way to defend his bizarre economic destroying staregies than to collect less data around inflation?

The quality of U.S. economic statistics has been the envy of global policymakers for decades. The system is the product of concerted efforts that began in the depths of the Great Depression to better understand how the economy works. “Being able to track what’s going on in the economy is very, very important,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a policy conference earlier this year. “It’s something that the United States has led in for a long, long time, and something we need to continue to lead in.”

The US had many enviable positions around the world that Trump is destroying.