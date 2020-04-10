Trump Calls WSJ 'Fake News' After They Criticize His Phony COVID-19 Pressers

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal criticized Trump's handling of the coronavirus press conferences in an editorial board op-ed entitled Trump’s Wasted Briefings.

But sometime in the last three weeks, Mr. Trump seems to have concluded that the briefings could be a showcase for him. Perhaps they substitute in his mind for the campaign rallies he can no longer hold because of the risks. Perhaps he resented the media adulation that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been receiving for his daily show. Whatever the reason, the briefings are now all about the President.

The journal is owned by the Murdoch's so this criticism cannot be taken lightly by the right-wing establishment.

Except, of course, if you're Donald Trump, who in his typical moronic fashion tweeted that The Wall Street Journal is now fake news because they have a harsh opinion of how he's using briefings during a pandemic to help his reelection campaign.

The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

And what's more obvious than anything else in his tweet is Trump bragging about the ratings he's getting. People are getting sick and some are dying. Citizens are looking for help and answers and Trump is focused on his Nielsen ratings.

The WSJ responded in a milquetoast fashion but for them that is progress.

Thanks for reading, sir, and we agree the briefings are an excellent way to communicate directly with Americans. Our point was about the way Mr. Trump is communicating about a subject that is literally a life and death matter. That’s the reason they’re a ratings hit, not because people enjoy Donald Trump sparring with the White House press corps like a Packers-Bears game. We’ll bet the ratings for the briefings would be even higher if they were shorter and more focused. We suggested 45 minutes, but at least one reader who wishes Mr. Trump well thinks they should be 30, delivering an update on key developments, taking a question or two—and that’s it.

COVID is killing people, and Trump is using these life-and-death press conferences to stroke his ego. And you know, ratings are good because everybody is home and not working.

Jackass.